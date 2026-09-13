Jalosuo Looking To Elevate St. Cloud State In Her Second Season As Head Coach

"I think that we are kind of in this transition period right now," said Jalosuo. "Obviously Brian Idalski took over the program four years ago. So at that point we were very, very blue collar. We always work hard, so there's never questioning the work ethic. But now we have some skill in this team. So it's kind of finding that balance of coaching a skilled team, but also a team that works very hard. And then obviously the next step for us is that we want to have a home advantage for the WCHA (playoffs). So it's just getting to the top four in the WCHA, which we know it's extremely difficult to do, but knowing the roster we have this year, I think that it's possible."