Janecke Named AHA Player Of The Year As Conference Hands Out Major Awards

Penn State's Tessa Janecke headlined the Atlantic Hockey America women's hockey awards earning Player of the Year and Forward of the Year honors as the conference doled out their annual accolades.
Janecke was one of the top scorers in the nation recording 23 goals and 44 points in only 28 games. She beat out a pair of her Penn State teammates in defender Kendall Butze and netminder Kate DeSa to be named Player of the Year, and Penn State teammate Grace Outwater and Robert Morris' Jaylee MacKinnon for Forward of the Year.
Butze had a memorable final season on Penn State's blueline leading all defenders in the AHA in scoring, and earning Defender of the Year honors.. Rookie teammate Danica Maynard and RIT blueliner Emma Pickering were the other two finalists for the AHA Defender of the Year.
DeSa, who posted a 1.29 GAA and .935 save percentage, as long as the most shutouts in the nation with 11.
Danica Maynard flashed her skill as a first year player recoding 33 points in 36 game campaign. Lindenwood's Tatiana Blichova and Penn State's Mikah Keller were the other two finalists.
Despite her high scoring finish Robert Morris forward Jessica MacKinnon was named the AHA Defensive Forward of the season.
Finally, Kaitlin Finnegan (Delaware) earned the Sportsmanship Award, Molly Henderson (Lindenwood) was the Scholar-Athlete Award, and Penn State's Jeff Kampersal was Coach of the Year.