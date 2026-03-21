Laila Edwards, Mark Johnson Reflect On Caroline Harvey's Legacy After Patty Kazmaier Win

"She was a veteran right as she got here. Yeah, she's grown over the years, but I mean, I looked up to her when I was a freshman and she's in the same class as me. Like, I want to be on the ice with her all the time, doing extra work, doing extra skills, doing all those things, and those are habits she's had since she was in high school and before then. You won't find that very often," Simms said. "She never lets the foot off the gas, and she always wants to learn new things and continue to grow in her game, and she's only going to become more dominant as the years go down."