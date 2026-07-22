Laval's Rouge et Or Unveil Inaugural Women's Hockey Lineup

Women's hockey has arrived at Université Laval where the Rouge et Or will play their inaugural season of U SPORTS hoceky in RSEQ. In preparation, Laval has named the bulk of their inaugural roster.
U SPORTS women's hockey is set to grow adding a new program this year at Université Laval, where the Rouge et Or will take to the ice for the first time.
This spring and summer, the program has announced the bulk of their inaugural roster that will join RSEQ, where the bulk of Canadas' recent national champions, including Montreal, Bishop's, and Concordia play.
Headining Laval's roster is Isabella Llewellyn Jollie, who played on France's U-18 national team, but has been in Quebec the last two years.
In net, Ericka Gagnon spent the last three seasons backstopping Bishop's University, including helping them win a national title in 2024-25. She'll be joined in net by Léa-Maude Durand with the Rouge et Or.
Forwards Andréanne St-Pierre, Daphnée Bélair-Teasdale, Magalie Harpin, Talia Jones, Sandrine Larouche, Victoria Veilleux, Annabelle Fontaine, Quinn Carswell, Marie-Pier Cossette were the first group named as recruits for the inaugural roster.
On the blueline Élaine Michaud brings three year's of experience at Bishop's including a national title in 2024-25. Geneviève Bisson, Lorie Van Winden, Naomie Piché, Magali Bordeleau, Élodie Gervais, Marilou Boilard, Amélia Léonard
Laval's Rouge et Or open their RSEQ play on September 11 for the team's first exhibition game, and drop the puck against the reigning U SPORTS National Champions from Montreal on October 16 for their regular season opener.