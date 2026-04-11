Meg Simon Named 2026 Hockey Humanitarian Award Winner

Middlebury women's hockey forward Meg Simon is the 2026 recipient of the NCAA's Hockey Humanitarian Award for her volunteer and community impact.
Middlebury College forward Meg Simon is the 2026 recipient of the NCAA's Hockey Humanitarian Award, an honor she was bestowed at the Park MGM Ballroom alongside NCAA men's hockey award winners including the 2026 Hobey Baker Memorial Award.
Simon becomes only the fifth NCAA Division III recipient of the award in its 31-year history, and the first from Middlebury College.
“I feel incredibly fortunate to receive the prestigious Hockey Humanitarian Award,” Simon said in a school news release. “I’m proud to represent my family, Middlebury Athletics, the NESCAC, and Division III as a whole while continuing to bring the magic of hockey to others.”
Mega Simon volunteers and has served in several capacities at Middlebury, including co-chairing the volunteer opportunities for her entire women's hockey program with local schools and students, and working with the Middlebury Amateur Hockey Association and Special Olympics Vermont. She's also worked with organizations like Yellow House Community, as a RADical Health mentor, and as President of Middlebury College Access Mentors.
“When I heard that she had won, I teared up,” said Bill Mandigo, Middlebury's head coach. “She cares and reaches out to check on people, and it’s genuine. This is a great honor for an incredible young woman, and she’s earned it.”
Alongside her award, the Hockey Humanitarian Award Foundation donated $3,000 to Special Olympic Vermont Addison County.
Also nominated for the 2026 Hockey Humanitarian Award were Kara Goulding (Boston College), Grace Sadura (Minnesota Duluth), and men's hockey players Jayden Sison (Princeton) and Ryan Tattle (UConn).