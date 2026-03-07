Minnesota's Madison Kaiser Hopes To Make An Impact, Beginning With The 2026 PWHL Draft

University of Minnesota forward Madison Kaiser wants to make an impact in the PWHL, no matter what role she's given. It all starts for the Ham Lake product at the 2026 PWHL Draft.
Madison Kaiser doesn't care what role she's given in the PWHL; big or small, her goal will remains the same - to make an immediate impact.
"A big part of next season for me is stepping into a new role and fully embracing it," said the University of Minnesota senior.
"No matter what role I’m given, big or small, I want to dominate it. Every role has value, and I take pride in doing whatever the team needs. Being adaptable and committed to my role is something I take very seriously and is a huge step in my growth as a player and teammate."
Kaiser has held many roles over the course of her NCAA career. She describes herself as a fast, powerful, and physical forward, attributes USA Hockey has recognized as well with Kaiser representing her nation at the U-18 World Championships in 2022, and this past summer as a member of USA's Collegiate Select team.
After missing the bulk of last season due to injury, Kaiser returned this year putting up career best numbers. While they aren't eye popping, with 21 points in 37 games, Kaiser's impact extends beyond the scoresheet.
She likes to get to the difficult space on the ice, and use her speed and compete to come out with the puck.
Madison Kaiser highlights
For Kaiser, the opportunity to play at the PWHL level is not one she takes lightly. She knows the league is a monumental step forward for women's hockey, and she's excited to seize the chance to take that step herself.
"I think the PWHL is such an exciting step for women’s hockey," the Ham Lake, Minnesota product said. "It’s amazing to see how much the league has already grown and how competitive it is. Having a legit professional league to look up to and work toward is really motivating."
"As a D1 athlete at Minnesota, I’m really excited about the chance to play at the next level. I feel like I have a lot to offer. I’d love the opportunity to prove myself and be part of something that’s growing the game."