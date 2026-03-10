NCAA Division III Women's Hockey Tournament Opens This Weekend With UW-River Falls Looking For Three-Peat

The UW-River Falls Falcons will look for their third straight national championship victory as the NCAA Division III women's hockey tournament gets underway this weekend.
The NCAA Division III women's hockey championships are set to open this weekend with the opening round scheduled for March 14, culminating in the tournament final on March 29.
After back-to-back titles, the UW-River Falls, who defeated Amherst, 3-1 in the 2025 championship, will look to make it three straight. They'll wait for the winner of Williams and Plattsburgh State from the opening round.
Amherst is also back and looking for vengeance and a title of their own. They'll face Saint Benedict in their opening round match up.
Norwich and Nazareth were the other programs to receive first round byes.
The teams who earned automatic bids as their conference champions include CNE champoins Endicott, MAC winners Wilkes, MIAC title holders Saint Benedict; NESCAC champions Amherst; SUNYAC champs Plattsburgh State; UCHC winners Elmira, and WNCHA champions Adrian.
The first round will open on March 14 with Amerherst playing Saint Benedit, Wilkes facing Adrian, Williams taking on Plattsburgh State, Augsburg playing Elmira, and Hamline taking on Endicott.
The quarterfinals drop the puck March 21, followed by the NCAA D3 semifinals on March 27 and the national championship game March 29.