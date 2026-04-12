Opinion: NCAA’s Inequitable Eligibility Rules Impacting The Careers Of Women While Giving Free Reign To Men

It would also allow some players to plan for their future better. The inability to fully know, and have confidence in a future in the PWHL, keeps many women from looking for opportunities overseas, or choosing alternative career paths until they’re behind the game. If an NCAA player could declare for the PWHL Draft following their junior season, and maintain their eligibility, it would give them two chances to be picked. For players who are passed over twice, signing in Europe may be the next step. For a player who is picked, particularly if they were picked as a junior and allowed to communicate with their PWHL team throughout their senior season, they'd have a better grasp on their status entering camp.