NCAA Women’s Frozen Four Set After Exciting Regional Final

The NCAA women’s hockey National Championship tournament is down to four teams as the Frozen Four is set following the regional finals.
The Northeastern Huskies aren’t just a team on the rise, they’re a team that’s already arrived after the Hockey East champions ousted Minnesota 4-2.
Northeastern burst out of the gates in the game with goals from Eloise Caron, Stryker Zablocki, and Mia Langlois. Northeastern scored two of their three against Minnesota’s top unit going head to head and chased starter Hanna Clark from her crease as the Golden Gophers replaced her with rookie Layla Hemp.
In the second period Northeastern continued to extend their lead with Morgan Jackson scoring to make it 4-0.
With multiple power play opportunities in the third period, Abbey Murphy scored a pair of goals to pull the Huskies closer, but they were unable to overcome their deficit.
Lisa Jonsson made 45 saves in the win for Northeastern.
The Wisconsin Badgers looked in control from start to finish against the Quinnipiac Bobcats quieting Quinnipiac’s potent offense and solving national goaltender of the year finalist Felicia Frank.
Kelly Gorbatenko scored a hat trick in the win for Wisconsin who also got goals from Kirsten Simms, Lacey Eden, and Adela Sapovalivova as they strolled to a 6-0 win.
Ava McNaughton turned aside 17 shots for the shutout while Frank faced 51 shots by the Badgers.
Katie DeSa was the difference for the Penn State Nittany Lions in their win over the UConn Huskies to advance to the NCAA women’s hockey Frozen Four.
DeSa made 36 saves in Penn State’s 3-0 win.
In the opening frame Matilde Fantin put Penn State up by a goal. Fantin’s goal only 1:40 into the game was the only tally until midway through the third period when Tessa Janecke put Penn State up 2-0.
With time running down UConn attempted to get back into the game pulling Tia Chan from her net. Abby Stonehouse iced the game scoring into the empty net to finish the scoring and punch Penn State’s path to the Frozen Four.
The Ohio State Buckeyes defeated 6-1 Yale in the NCAA regional finals.
Jocelyn Amos opened the scoring for the Buckeyes. Yale answered back with a goal from rookie Molly Boyle.
But the Buckeyes found their stride and eventually pulled away. Kaia Malachino put the Buckeyes ahead, followed by insurance from Sloane Matthews and Jordan Baxter. Matthews added her second of the game to open the third period putting Ohio State comfortably ahead 5-1.
Matthews rounded out the scoring in the third period for the 6-1 OSU win.