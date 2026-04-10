NCAA Women's Hockey Transfers Continue To Swap Programs

Close to 30 players have already switched programs via the NCAA women's hockey transfer portal. It's a number that will continue to grow in the coming weeks with talent still remaining in the portal.
The NCAA transfer portal has been as active as ever in the NCAA women's hockey world. To date, close to 30 players have traded programs.
Buckeyes Retool For Title Run
The Ohio State Buckeyes have long utilized the rest of the NCAA as a feeder system for their national championship hopes. Conversely, prospects are also looking at Ohio State as one of the best PWHL development pathways available. Recent Ohio State grads who made the jump to the PWHL including Kiara Zanon, Maddi Wheeler, Cayla Barnes, Hannah Bilka, Raygan Kirk, Lauren Bernard, Hadley Hartmetz, and Stephanie Markowski were all transfers to Ohio State after seasons at other programs. It's a number that will grow this season as Sara Swiderski, Hailey MacLeod, and Brooke Disher, another trio of former transfers enter the draft.
This year, a pair of St. Thomas standouts, forward Rylee Bartz, and defender Ellah Hause are both joining the Buckeyes in their PWHL Draft year. Bartz led St. Thomas in scoring with 30 points in 36 games last season. Hause, a former USA U-18 national team member had 16 points in 36 games from St. Thomas' blueline. They'll be joined by former Canadian U-18 national team member Sydney Sawyer who joins Ohio State's blueline from Colgate.
Clarkson Sees Players Go Both Ways
Clarkson didn't perform to their usual standard this season, and the program looked to accelerate their retool this season by signing sophomore forwards Isa Goettl (Bemidji State) and Jessie Pellerin (Providence), as well as adding defender Sydney Lamb from St. Cloud State. All three were top recruits in recent seasons and should step in to contribute and mark Clarkson a tougher team in the ECAC immediately.
They replace three outgoing Clarkson players in forwards Greta Brezinski and Bridget Stevenson, and defender Caroline Aufiero who are all heading to Robert Morris. Robert Morris was one of the busiest teams in the portal also adding defender Lucy Thiessen from Boston University.
Eastern Movement Continues
Many players join the WCHA, known as the best conference in NCAA women's hockey, but get buried in programs. Just as some top players from the East move West, there's movement in the other direction as well.
Northeastern picked up two potential impact players from Minnesota-Duluth in defender Kamdyn Davis and forward Grace Sadura. Northeastern was a Frozen Four team this season after upsetting Minnesota, and they have impact players coming in from all angles including international star Ivana Wey, who was the MVP in Switzerland's top league this season.
St. Thomas was another program that bled talent to other programs through the portal with Hause and Bartz heading to Ohio State, and forwards Isla Lindaman and Keara Parker heading to Quinnipiac, a nationally ranked program all season.
Other Notable Names Moving Teams
Tara Bach, who was a top goaltending prospect in Canada before joining Germany's U-18 national team made the jump from Mercyhurst, where she didn't play much as a rookie, to Vermont. Alex Therien, a former Canadian U-18 national team member also made a move after her rookie season jumping from New Hampshire to St. Lawrence.
Making an in-state move, Lauren Goldsworthy had a strong sophomore season with Minnesota State, but is moving to WCHA rival Minnesota for next season.
The remaining confirmed transfers include forwards Ruby Rauk (Quinnipiac to Bemidji State), Sidney Jackel (St. Cloud State to RIT), Ella Pukala (Minnesota-Duluth to Boston University), and Ellie Zakrajsheck (Minnesota-Duluth to Dartmouth); defenders Linnea Misner (Robert Morris to Vermont), Ashley Mandeville (Mercyhurst to Long Island), Sydney Bryant (St. Cloud State to St. Thomas), Tristin Thompson (Northeastern to St. Cloud State), and Neely Hawn (Merrimack to Minnesota State); and goaltender Sophia Villanueva (Minnesota-Duluth to Bemidji State).
More NCAA Talent To Be Had In The Women's Hockey Portal
The NCAA women's hockey transfer portal isn't empty yet. Mercyhurst and Team Finland forward Julia Schalin is available. She has two World Championship bronze medals, represented Finland at the 2026 Olympics, and has 63 points in 70 career NCAA games.
Ashley Allard was a key contributor to UConn this season scoring 28 points in 37 games for the top 10 program. She's been one of Hockey East's top players the past three seasons.
Defenders Grace McCoshen (Ohio State), Alanna Devlin (Boston College), and Ashley Kokavec (Vermont) are other top names in the portal.