NCAA Women's Hockey Transfers Continue To Swap Programs

The Ohio State Buckeyes have long utilized the rest of the NCAA as a feeder system for their national championship hopes. Conversely, prospects are also looking at Ohio State as one of the best PWHL development pathways available. Recent Ohio State grads who made the jump to the PWHL including Kiara Zanon, Maddi Wheeler, Cayla Barnes, Hannah Bilka, Raygan Kirk, Lauren Bernard, Hadley Hartmetz, and Stephanie Markowski were all transfers to Ohio State after seasons at other programs. It's a number that will grow this season as Sara Swiderski, Hailey MacLeod, and Brooke Disher, another trio of former transfers enter the draft.