NCAA Women's Hockey: National Landscape May Be Changing, McNaughton Leaves With Injury

In the second game of their series, Penn State got on the board first with Outwater opening the scoring, but the Buckeyes fought back with goals from Hilda Svensson and transfer Rylee Bartz recording her first with the program to give OSU a 2-1 lead, which they would hold onto for a second consecutive one-goal win. With Penn State looking young, there's real potential for the Nittany Lions to this season upset the national landscape and knock off a ranked WCHA team in the Frozen Four.