NCAA Women's Hockey Set To Lose Saint Anselm Following This Season

"As Saint Anselm College embraces the opportunities of Division III, we are committed to ensuring that every one of our student athletes has the opportunity to compete, grow, and excel within a strong conference community," said Dr. Michael Lewis, President of Saint Anselm College in a statement. "We are delighted to join the Little East Conference as a partner in that journey for our ice hockey and golf programs. We look forward to building a meaningful relationship with the LEC and to watching our student-athletes carry the proud tradition of Saint Anselm forward with excellence, character, and distinction."