NCAA's New Aged Based Model Could Have Massive Impact On PWHL's Future Prospect Pool

With almost all players in the NCAA eligible for an extra season, the 2027 Draft could end up being empty aside from players who have completed their education in four years and don't plan to take a post graduate program. For many who are still studying, the financial benefit of staying in the NCAA is actually better than what most PWHL rookies will make. There may be exceptions. For example, a player like Joy Dunne, who is currently projected as the first overall pick in the 2027 Draft, could decide to declare knowing that being a top pick could get her a contract in the realm of Kristyna Kaltounkova's, who immediately signed for $90,500. That was an aberration, but with less players declaring in 2027, there could be money on the table for a handful of top picks if they're willing to sign multi-year deals.