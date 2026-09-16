New US Bill Could Devastate NCAA Women's Hockey

Perhaps the biggest benefactor of a bill of this magnitude, would be Canada's women's hockey system. A move of this magnitude would send hundreds of Canada's top women's hockey players back north of the border where they would significantly strengthen the U SPORTS system whose top teams are already better than a large chunk of NCAA teams. It would also open the door for Canadian universities to take on more international hockey players further building upon Canada's strength. Some of those international players looking to attend Canadian universities could also, ironically enough, come from the United States as players may look to follow the best development pathway, which should the bill pass, may soon not be the NCAA.