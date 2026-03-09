Ohio State And Wisconsin On An NCAA National Championship Collision Course Again

At the opposite end of the spectrum, Ohio State will certainly say goodbye to veteran contributors like Emma Peschel, Hailey MacLeod, Sloane Matthews, and Sara Swiderski who all have their eyes set on the PWHL, but many of their top players this season have been their underclass players. From leading scorer Hilda Svensson, to veterans Jocelyn Amos and Mira Jungaker, this program has improved as the season progressed. It culminated in a hard fought 2-1 win over Wisconsin, and Ohio State hopes they'll be ready to exact their revenge on the heartbreaking loss they suffered to Wisconsin last season after holding a lead with only 18 seconds remaining in the final.