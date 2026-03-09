Logo
Women's Hockey Roundtable
Ohio State And Wisconsin On An NCAA National Championship Collision Course Again cover image

Ohio State And Wisconsin On An NCAA National Championship Collision Course Again

Ian Kennedy
2h
The Ohio State Buckeyes and Wisconsin Badgers are on an NCAA national championships collision course. If they meet for the title, it will be the fourth straight year the two powerhouse programs face-off in the final.

The NCAA national championship tournament will feature many of the top programs from across the nation.

Some lower ranked programs slip in as conference champions, but this year, the start to finish top ranked program in the nation, the University of Wisconsin Badgers, had to wait for an at-large bid after the start-to-finish second ranked team in the nation Ohio State upset their arch rivals in the WCHA finals

It's another edition of one of the best rivalries in hockey, and there is a very likely final edition to the 2025-26 season approaching as Ohio State and Wisconsin are on an NCAA final collision course.

Last Run For Wisconsin's Stars

The University of Wisconsin Badgers are set to lose a significant portion of their core this season with Caroline Harvey, Laila Edwards, Lacey Eden, Vivian Jungels, and Kirsten Simms all headed to the PWHL and Marianne Picard reportedly moving on from hockey. It will leave a massive hole in the heart of their lineup, The Badgers have a plethora of youth ready to step in, but their roster will make a transition from their all-world stars to a new era. This is the last chance for those veterans to claim their last crown.

Buckeyes Ride Youth To Success

At the opposite end of the spectrum, Ohio State will certainly say goodbye to veteran contributors like Emma Peschel, Hailey MacLeod, Sloane Matthews, and Sara Swiderski who all have their eyes set on the PWHL, but many of their top players this season have been their underclass players. From leading scorer Hilda Svensson, to veterans Jocelyn Amos and Mira Jungaker, this program has improved as the season progressed. It culminated in a hard fought 2-1 win over Wisconsin, and Ohio State hopes they'll be ready to exact their revenge on the heartbreaking loss they suffered to Wisconsin last season after holding a lead with only 18 seconds remaining in the final.

Mira Jungaker highlights

Who Wins In 2026?

Neither team will have an easy path to the final. Whether it's Minnesota, Penn State, Northeastern, or Quinnipiac, there are speed bumps ahead that could turn into title-killers.

Wisconsin took the season series 3-2, but their second loss came in the WCHA final. In a one game final, anything is possible, and Nadine Muzzerall and her Buckeyes roster have certainly solved some pieces to Mark Johnson and his Badgers' puzzle.

The Badgers remain the favorite, but more than the Buckeyes, they look to be searching for a solution to a slight post-Olympic hangover.

