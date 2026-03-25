Penn State Has Built Something Special With Their Women's Hockey Program

And it could feel like that's in jeopardy. After all, the program's all-time leading scorer Tessa Janecke, as well as Katelyn Roberts, Kendall Butze, and Madelyn Christian, who each sit top 10 all-time in program scoring set are graduating. But it doesn't feel like that. Instead, like all top programs do, it feels like Penn State is set to simply retool and continue winning. And the "loss" of those senior players, a group that also includes players like Katie DeSa and Leah Stecker, is actually a "win" for the program, because could, and likely will, all be playing in the PWHL next fall.