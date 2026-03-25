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Penn State Has Built Something Special With Their Women's Hockey Program

Ian Kennedy
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Penn State's women's hockey program has grown by leaps and bounds in recent seasons. With the best player in program history set to graduate, the program is not in crisis, but rather looks poised for continued success.

If took Penn State a decade to record 119 wins. In the last four seasons, they've recorded 108 more.  Penn State is a program that has arrived not only in Atlantic Hockey America, but nationally. 

And it could feel like that's in jeopardy. After all, the program's all-time leading scorer Tessa Janecke, as well as Katelyn Roberts, Kendall Butze, and Madelyn Christian, who each sit top 10 all-time in program scoring set are graduating. But it doesn't feel like that. Instead, like all top programs do, it feels like Penn State is set to simply retool and continue winning. And the "loss" of those senior players, a group that also includes players like Katie DeSa and Leah Stecker, is actually a "win" for the program, because could, and likely will, all be playing in the PWHL next fall. 

As for Penn State's future, the Nittany Lions had an impressive rookie crop this season including players like Danica Maynard, Matilde Fantin, and Mikah Keller, but they also have a strong returning group of underclass players such as Grace Outwater, Abby Stonehouse, Nicole Hall, Madison Campbell, and Sophie Morrow.

Not only are their returnees strong, but Penn State is beginning to make major gains on the recruiting front. Their continued success, including taking Wisconsin to overtime in the Frozen Four this year, has recruits looking at the Nittany Lions as a legitimate path to compete for a national title, pursue national team goals, and to develop into pro ready players.

Matilde Fantin highlights

Next season Penn State will add elite Canadian forward Sofia Ismael, who challenged records with Canada's U-18 national team scoring 15 points in six games at the 2026 World Championships, and recording 31 goals and 84 points in 44 games for the OWHL's Etobicoke Dolphins. She'll be joined by American U-18 national team star Kylie Amelkovich who had 14 points in six games at the U-18 World Championships this year, and 32 goals and 72 points in 53 games for Shattuck St. Mary's. The duo look like a formidable pair that can help soften the loss of Penn State's veterans.

It's easy to see why players are choosing Penn State right now. Not only are they about to boast an impressive group of alumni, but this season the team played an outdoor game at the school's football stadium, and then hosted the NCAA national championships, where a rabid crowd of 5,176 erupted for each Nittany Lions goal in their first ever Frozen Four appearance. 

With starter Katie DeSa graduating, backup netminder Madison Campbell will get every opportunity to claim the starting role, but she'll have an immediate push from incoming rookie Morgan Stickney. Stickney made history as the first American woman ever selected in the WHL Draft. Stickney was also twice a member of USA's U-18 national team, being named a U-18 World Championship All-Star in 2025. 

Penn State will continue to rule Atlantic Hockey America, and they're a program that is crucial in the growth and development of the AHA as well. As Penn State's national hopes rise, AHA will rise with them. 

From an afterthought for the first decade of their existence, to a burgeoning force in recent years, women's hockey looks like it will continue to flourish at Penn State.

Penn State Nittany LionsAtlantic Hockey AmericaNCAATessa Janecke
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