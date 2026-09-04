Penn State Hopes To Make It Five Straight With Roster Filled With New Faces
Ian KennedyUpdated Sep 4, 2026, 17:36featured
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Penn State has 10 new players on their women's hockey roster losing a massive chunk of their core to the PWHL. Despite that, head coach Jeff Kampersal has been impressed with what he's seen on ice at camp, and the Nittany Lions' prospects this year.
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