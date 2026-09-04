Penn State Hopes To Make It Five Straight With Roster Filled With New Faces

"The players that we have, coming in have played in high-level games, like U-18 Series, or Nationals, or Canadian Provincials," said Kampersal. "They've played, they've played big games, obviously not at the magnitude.hat the graduating group did, but they, we expect them to come in and do really well. Again, like I mentioned in the beginning, like, they're going to have to focus on certain habits to be their best, and get a little stronger, and get used to the contact along the walls, and things like that."