Penn State, Wisconsin Both Hit A Perfect 10 In NCAA Women's Hockey

Penn State and Wisconsin have the best records in NCAA women's hockey right now, both sitting at a perfect 10-0-0.

They're two of only three remaining undefeated programs in NCAA women's hockey at the moment, with Cornell, who sits at 4-0-0 the other.

Wisconsin defeated Minnesota State 8-0 and 4-0 this weekend, while Penn State beat Lindenwood 5-0 and 6-1.

Both programs have some of the top scoring players in the nation. For Wisconsin, Lacey Eden, Caroline Harvey, Cassie Hall, Kelly Gorbatenko, and Kirsten Simms all sit within the top 10 scorers in the nation with Eden currently leading the team with 17 points in 10 games.

Penn State is paced by Tessa Janecke who has 14 points in eight games, while rookie defender Danica Maynard has 14 points in 10 games, putting her second in the nation behind only Harvey for scoring by defenders. Penn State forwards Matilde Fantin, Grace Outwater, and Madelyn Christian are all scoring at more than a point per game for Penn State.

Both teams are also backed by veteran goaltenders with Wisconsin's Ava McNaughton sitting atop the nation statistically posting a 0.63 GAA and .967 save percentage in 10 appearances, while Katie DeSa has a 1.00 GAA and .933 save percentage for Penn State.

Cornell Improves To 4-0-0

Cornell beat Harvard 5-2 and Dartmouth 5-0 this past weekend to improve to 4-0-0 on the season. They have Annelies Bergmann, who backstopped USA's Collegiate Select roster this offseason in net posting a 1.00 GAA and .959 save percentage with two shutouts in her first four starts.

PWHL draft prospect Avi Adam sits atop Cornell's scoring chart with six points in four games, trailed by Karel Prefontaine and Lindzi Avar who each have five points in four games. Cornell's strength also extends to a deep blueline with players like Piper Grober, Grace Dwyer, Rose Dwyer, and Alyssa Regalado anchoring the defence.