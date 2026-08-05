Recruiting Class: St. Lawrence Prepares To Welcome A Program Changing Class

The big defensive defender is going to provide stability and calm on St. Lawrence's blueline. She's spent three full seasons as a key member of Frolunda's roster in the SDHL playing with and against the best professionals outside the PWHL. The former captain of Sweden's U-18 national team at the 2025 U-18 World Championships, Svensson isn't expected to produce a lot, but she'll impact the game in other ways, and for the first time in years against peers, could develop her forward facing game as well.