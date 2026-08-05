Recruiting Class: St. Lawrence Prepares To Welcome A Program Changing Class

St. Lawrence is welcoming five U-18 National Team veterans, one with Olympic experience, and a slew of talented young forwards to their lineup this season. Here's a look at St. Lawrence's 2026-27 NCAA women's hockey recruiting class.
St. Lawrence is about to have their program changed for the foreseeable future. It's a star studded class of U-18 national team stars from Canada and Sweden, and a Czech Olympian.
It's as good of a recruiting class as you'll find in the ECAC, WCHA, or any other conference this season filling both positional needs, and bringing in high-end talent across the lineup. It may not result in wins this season, but St. Lawrence is now poised to climb back into the national rankings and challenge for an ECAC title for the coming seasons.
The depth of the class is impressive as well. While the national team experienced group of five players is impressive, so is the strength of the remainder of their class, specifically the trio joining from the Barrie Jr. Sharks in Mae Severn, Jennifer Keller, and Sonia Mehta.
2026-27 St. Lawrence Women's Hockey Recruits
Kendall Doiron, F, Canada
A key member of Canada's U-18 national team that won silver at the 2026 U-18 World Championships, Doiron was also named Top Forward at Canada's U-18 National Championships leading Team Atlantic to a historic silver medal. Doiron out-performed the best in Canada for the honor showcasing her dynamic skill set and ability to break a game open. Doiron spent the past two seasons honing her skills at Shattuck St. Mary's where this season she had 22 goals and 57 points in 48 games.
Barbora Jurickova, F, Czechia
Spending the last two seasons dominating Finland's Auroraliiga where she scored 108 points in 62 games over the past two years. Her performance both in Auroraliiga and on the international stage earned Jurickova a roster spot on Czechia's senior national team at the 2025 World Championships, and again at the 2026 Olympics where she had a goal and an assist in five games. Her brother joined St. Lawrence last season on the men's side.
Maja Helge, G, Sweden
Helge spent the past three seasons as Frolunda's second goalie, including mentoring this season behind Olympic Best Goaltender and the 15th overall pick in the PWHL Draft Andrea Brändli. She was also Sweden's starter at the 2024 and 2025 U-18 World Championships. She's a rising star, and is expected to challenge Kassidy Lawrence from day one to be the Saints' starter.
Nellie Svensson, D, Sweden
The big defensive defender is going to provide stability and calm on St. Lawrence's blueline. She's spent three full seasons as a key member of Frolunda's roster in the SDHL playing with and against the best professionals outside the PWHL. The former captain of Sweden's U-18 national team at the 2025 U-18 World Championships, Svensson isn't expected to produce a lot, but she'll impact the game in other ways, and for the first time in years against peers, could develop her forward facing game as well.
Jaylee MacKinnon, F, Canada
The U-18 Canadian national team member spent the past four seasons in Ontario moving from her native Nova Scotia in search of the best development league for collegiate hockey in the OWHL. She found it, and this year thrived as a member of the Nepean Wildcast scoring 14 goals and 46 points in 41 games. MacKinnon is more of a playmaker than a goal scorer, but she's a good one at it.
Other St. Lawrence Women's Hockey Recruits To Watch: Sonia Mehta, Jennifer Keller, Carly O'Connor, Mae Severn, Maria Mazi