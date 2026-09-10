Shifting Worlds To November Also Shifts Impacts To The NCAA

Not all programs will be impacted equally. This year Ohio State looks like they'll face the most significant shock to their roster losing, at the very least, Dunne, Svensson, Vanhanen, Jungåker, Raunio. Minnesota, Minnesota-Duluth, and Northeastern are other programs that will take heavy losses. Luckily for Ohio State and Minnesota-Duluth, they only play two games during the World Championship schedule, and both are against each other. The WCHA as a whole built in a break to their schedule, but other conferences, like the heavily represented ECAC, did not.