U SPORTS Is Getting An NCAA Boost This Season With

Should the United States government impose rules against NCAA programs and international players, the skill level and calibre of player making the move to Canadian universities, or staying in Canada following their high school graduation, would skyrocket. Right now, none of the players moving from NCAA to U SPORTS would be able to hold onto a roster spot within the 20%. 200 additional Canadian women's hockey players looking to stay in Canada each year would immediately make many U SPORTS teams superior in talent to the majority of NCAA programs. It's a shift neither U SPORTS or the NCAA could foresee, and one that is not guaranteed yet. Still, as the world has seen economically, even threats of sanctions and rules from the United States, has inevitably tipped the scales of trade and industry toward Canada from the United States, and this move could do the same in men's and women's hockey.