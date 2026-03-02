WCHA Final Faceoff Set As Top Seeds Survive And Minnesota State Earns Upset Entry

In the most surprising outcome of the WCHA's opening round, Minnesota State upset Minnesota-Duluth in three games. Minnesota State netminder Hailey Hansen was spectacular stopped 141 of 145 shots she faced including a 57 save performance in game two. The Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs had an abysmal 2026 after spending most of the first half of the season in the top five nationally. They looked to turn things around sweeping Minnesota in the final weekend of the season, but fell to Minnesota-State, a result that likely cost them a spot in the NCAA national championship tournament.