WCHA Final Faceoff Set As Top Seeds Survive And Minnesota State Earns Upset Entry

The WCHA Final Faceoff is set to take place March 5 and 7 hosted by the University of St. Thomas. The weekend will see the nation's top three teams - Wisconsin, Ohio State, and Minnesota - facing off, as well as Minnesota State who upset their way to the event.

The WCHA's 2026 Kwik Trip WCHA Final Faceoff is set to drop the puck March 5 and 7 at Lee & Penny Anderson Arena on the University of St. Thomas campus.

After winning their respective best-of-three WCHA First Round series, Wisconsin, Ohio State, Minnesota, and Minnesota State have advanced to the 2026 Kwik Trip WCHA Final Faceoff.

Wisconsin and Ohio State swept through Bemidji State and St. Thomas respectively. Minnesota was upset in game one of their series against St. Cloud State before bouncing back with force to win their way through.

In the most surprising outcome of the WCHA's opening round, Minnesota State upset Minnesota-Duluth in three games. Minnesota State netminder Hailey Hansen was spectacular stopped 141 of 145 shots she faced including a 57 save performance in game two. The Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs had an abysmal 2026 after spending most of the first half of the season in the top five nationally. They looked to turn things around sweeping Minnesota in the final weekend of the season, but fell to Minnesota-State, a result that likely cost them a spot in the NCAA national championship tournament. 

It's Minnesota State's first appearance in the WCHA Final Four since 2009.

Wisconsin will now face Minnesota State, while Minnesota will take on Ohio State on March 5, with the winners to play for a WCHA title and automatic bid to the national championship tournament on March 7.

Wisconsin is the reigning national champions. 

