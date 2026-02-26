WCHA Names All-Star And All-Rookie Teams

The WCHA, headlined by multiple members of the nation's top programs in Wisconsin, Ohio State, and Minnesota, named their First, Second, and Third Team All-Stars, as well as the conferences 2025-26 women's hockey All-Rookie team.
The WCHA's First All-Star team was headlined by USA Olympic gold medalists Abbey Murphy (Minnesota), Joy Dunne (Ohio State), and Caroline Harvey (Wisconsin). They were joined by Wisconsin senior Lacey Eden, Ohio State defender Emma Peschel, and Minnesota-Duluth netminder Eve Gascon.
Olympians Laila Edwards, Kirsten Simms, and Ava McNaughton, all of the Wisconsin Badgers, led the second team. They were joined by Finnish Olympian Nelli Laitinen, Ohio State's Jocelyn Amos, and Minnesota blueliner Sydney Morrow.
Swedish national team members and Ohio State teammates Hilda Svensson and Mira Jungaker were both named Third Team All-Stars alongside Minnesota-Duluth forward Caitlin Kraemer, Wisconsin forward Cassie Hall and defender Vivian Jungels, and Ohio State goaltender Hailey MacLeod.
Svensson was also recognized as a member of the WCHA's 2025-26 All-Rookie team, alongside Ohio State teammates Jenna Raunio and Taylor Kressin. Rounding out the All-Rookie roster were Minnesota State forward Mercury Bischoff and St. Cloud State defender Sydney Lamb.