WCHA Releases 2026-27 Women's Hockey Schedule

The WCHA has unveiled their 2026-27 NCAA women's hockey schedule set to begin the first weekend in October.
The WCHA has announced their 2026-27 women's hockey schedule.
The WCHA features many of the top NCAA women's hockey programs in the nation including the back-to-back national champion Wisconsin Badgers, and back-to-back finalist Ohio State, as well as programs like Minnesota and Minnesota-Duluth.
In 2026-27, the WCHA's 28th year, the schedule will features 112 conference games, including 28 conference games for each team. All schools will play one home and one away two-game series against each other program.
Competition for the Julianne Bye Cup, the WCHA's regular season champion, opens October 2-4 weekend with Bemidji State hosting Minnesota, Minnesota State welcoming St. Cloud State, and Ohio State travelling to face St. Thomas.
Wisconsin and Ohio State will re-open their rivalry October 9-10 in Columbus, before returning for the second half of their season series February 19-20 in Madison, Wisconsin.
The WCHA playoffs will open February 26, with the 2027 WCHA Final Faceoff scheduled for March 4 and March 6, 2027.