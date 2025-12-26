WCHA Strikes First-Of-Its-Kind Partnership With Minnesota Hockey

The WCHA this week announced a first-of-its-kind parternship with Minnesota Hockey, an affiliate of USA Hockey.

The partnernship aims to continue to grow the sport in Minnesota and open doors for women and girls to someday play collegiate hockey. Six of the WCHA's eight schools are located in Minnesota including the University of Minnesota, University of Minnesota Duluth, Bemidji State University, Minnesota State University, University of St. Thomas, and St. Cloud State University.

"It's a perfect fit to partner with Minnesota Hockey, and we are excited to cross-promote to help grow the girls' and women's game," said WCHA Commissioner Michelle McAteer.

"Minnesota Hockey is a proud community-based organization that often provides the first opportunity to fall in love with hockey and develop a passion. The WCHA and our players model that with passion, hard work, and determination, the game can take you to amazing places, and dreams can come true."

The partnership also aims to not only expand visibility and engagement in women's and girls' hockey community, but also to help increase the WCHA's reach and draw attendance numbers for the 2026 WCHA Final Faceoff tournament.

The WCHA has dominated national championship events and women's hockey products from Minnesota have been a significant part of that success.

“Minnesota Hockey is thrilled to announce our new partnership with the WCHA," said Minnesota Hockey Executive Director Jeremy Reed.

"Together, we look forward to building and growing the girls’ and women’s game—creating new opportunities, inspiring the next generation, and strengthening the sport we all love. This collaboration marks an exciting chapter for hockey in our state and beyond.”