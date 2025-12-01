Why Gabrielle Santerre Chose To Build A Champion Over Joining One

For many elite Canadian athletes, the pursuit of their hockey dreams draws them to the prestige of NCAA programs and the history of success so many of them have.

But that isn't the case for everyone. When Gabrielle Santerre had full scholarship offers from Clarkson and Colgate, two programs she found very appealing, most people expected her to take them. Santerre chose a different path.

The decision to continue her hockey journey by attending Bishop's University raised eyebrows. Bishop's wasn't an established program, nor had it won a national championship. It would have been easy, and understandable, for Santerre to find a program which had more success, or was at least on that trajectory. But Santerre, who grew up in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec, was drawn to then-head coach Dominic Desmarais's vision for the program. She was also motivated by the opportunity to do something no one at Bishop's had ever done and that was to bring the program its first championship. Building something from the ground up appealed to her more than joining an already-established powerhouse.

Santerre's rookie season made it clear that, despite the obstacles she may face, she knew what she was doing. By season's end, Santerre had become the first women's player in Quebec university hockey history to win both the Rookie of the Year and Outstanding Player awards in the same season while at the same time, helping the program to its best-ever season. Each season after, the program continued to grow, culminating in the school's first-ever national championship this past season. Santerre was also recognized for her play by being named to Canada's entry into the 2025 FISU Winter World University Games in Italy, helping the team bring home a silver medal.

At Bishop's, Santerre is pursuing a double major in Sports Studies and Psychology, and her coursework has directly influenced how she plays. Her Psychology major has given her tools to manage pressure, recognize thought patterns that impact performance, and build resiliency. Her Sports Studies major has deepened her understanding of training methods and athletic development, integrating mental preparation as well as conditioning.

This combination of education and experience has shaped her entire philosophy about success. Santerre doesn't fixate on winning another championship, despite all the hardware she's already collected in her career. Instead, she focuses on showing up every day and getting one percent better each week, keeping her mindset in the present moment and trusting that the results will follow.

Choosing Bishop's over prestigious NCAA programs wasn't the easy path, but it was the right one. Santerre's approach has always been about more than just skill on the ice. It's about building something from the ground up, understanding the mental side of the game, and trusting the process over chasing results. That mindset has defined her hockey journey from day one, and is why she's already accomplished what she has, and why there's plenty more to come.

