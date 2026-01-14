Why The Women’s Beanpot Semifinals Delivered On Every Level

The semifinal games at the 47th Women’s Beanpot showcased elite goaltending, tight margins, and growing fan support. From overtime drama to record-setting attendance, Boston College, Harvard, Northeastern, and BU delivered a clear snapshot of where the women’s college game stands.
As fans of the Women’s Beanpot await Tuesday’s championship matchup between Boston University and Harvard, it’s worth pausing to reflect on what unfolded in semifinal play at the 47th edition of the tournament.
The two games, Boston College versus Harvard and Northeastern versus Boston University, were a reminder of how consistent the level of play has become across the field.
First off, the goaltending. It was elite from start to finish. In the opening semifinal, Harvard’s Ainsley Tuffy and Boston College’s Grace Campbell combined for 72 saves. Both were tested early and often, facing sustained pressure and quality scoring chances. That theme carried into the second game, where Northeastern’s Lisa Jönsson and Boston University’s Mari Pietersen combined for 67 saves. In both semifinals, the goaltenders kept their teams in it and brought the quiet confidence needed in these big moments.
The final game between BU and Northeastern, a rematch of last year’s championship finals, ultimately required overtime to determine a winner. That would have been exciting enough in and of itself, but a Northeastern penalty on BU forward Sydney Healey meant that fans would now witness a player advantage in the extra frame of a “next goal wins” scenario. You couldn’t write a better storyline, and that includes captain Maeve Carey’s power play, game-winning goal.
Off the ice, the tournament continued to show positive momentum. The second semifinal drew a record-setting crowd of 2,281 at Walter Brown Arena, setting the stage for another strong turnout at TD Garden. Last year’s championship game drew 13,279 fans, the largest crowd in the history of the Women’s Beanpot, and this year’s final appears well positioned to build on that.
Sometimes in sport, the storylines happen to write themselves, and the semifinals at the 47th Women’s Beanpot offered just that. Between the level of play on the ice, the coaching strategies throughout the semifinals, and the many “edge of your seats” moments, Tuesday offered a clear picture of where the women’s college game stands right now, and why the final is a must-watch.