Why The Women’s Beanpot Semifinals Delivered On Every Level

First off, the goaltending. It was elite from start to finish. In the opening semifinal, Harvard’s Ainsley Tuffy and Boston College’s Grace Campbell combined for 72 saves. Both were tested early and often, facing sustained pressure and quality scoring chances. That theme carried into the second game, where Northeastern’s Lisa Jönsson and Boston University’s Mari Pietersen combined for 67 saves. In both semifinals, the goaltenders kept their teams in it and brought the quiet confidence needed in these big moments.