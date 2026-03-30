Logo
Women's Hockey Roundtable
Powered by Roundtable
Wisconsin-River Falls Wins Third Consecutive NCAA DIII National Championship cover image

Wisconsin-River Falls Wins Third Consecutive NCAA DIII National Championship

Ian Kennedy
1h
featured
655Members·5,718Posts
IanKennedy@THNews profile imagefeatured creator badge

The Wisconsin-River Falls Falcons women's hockey team completed the three-peat winning back-to-back-to-back NCAA Division III national championships beating Nazareth 4-0 in the final.

The Wisconsin-River Falls Falcons women's hockey team won their third consecutive NCAA Division III national title this weekend on home ice at Hunt Arena in River Falls, Wisconsin.

Facing the Nazareth Golden Flyers, Wisconsin-River Falls controlled the play from start to finish earning a 4-0 shutout win.

After a scoreless first, the Falcons opened the scoring in the second period with Brooklyn Riley tipping home a MaKenna Aure point shot only 1:01 into the frame.

Just over two minutes later Sophia Hess added to Wisconsin-River Falls' with Aure picking up her second point in the game, and Cahlilah Lindquist added another helper.

Midway through the third Madison Kadrlik made it 3-0, and Sophia Hess scored her second of the game into the empty cage to close out the 4-0 win.

Wisconsin-River Falls netminder Jordan O'Kane stopped 22 shots as her team outshot Nazareth 44-22.

Aure was named tournament MVP following the win.

NCAA
College