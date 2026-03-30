Wisconsin-River Falls Wins Third Consecutive NCAA DIII National Championship

The Wisconsin-River Falls Falcons women's hockey team won their third\nconsecutive NCAA Division III national title this weekend on home ice at Hunt\nArena in River Falls, Wisconsin.\n\nFacing the Nazareth Golden Flyers, Wisconsin-River Falls controlled the play\nfrom start to finish earning a 4-0 shutout win.\n\nAfter a scoreless first, the Falcons opened the scoring in the second period\nwith https://uwrfsports.com/sports/womens-ice-hockey/roster/brooklyn-riley/9547https://uwrfsports.com/sports/womens-ice-hockey/roster/brooklyn-riley/9547Brooklyn\nRiley tipping home a MaKenna Aure point shot only 1:01 into the frame.\n\nJust over two minutes later Sophia Hess added to Wisconsin-River Falls' with\nAure picking up her second point in the game, and Cahlilah Lindquist added\nanother helper.\n\nMidway through the third Madison Kadrlik made it 3-0, and Sophia Hess scored her\nsecond of the game into the empty cage to close out the 4-0 win.\n\nWisconsin-River Falls netminder Jordan O'Kane stopped 22 shots as her team\noutshot Nazareth 44-22.\n\nAure was named tournament MVP following the win.