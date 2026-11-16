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Nov 16, 2026 11:02 PMPublished Nov 16, 2026 11:02 PM
Updated Nov 16, 2026 11:32 PM
The U.S. dominated Canada for gold at the 2026 Women’s Worlds, and Caroline Harvey took home MVP honours after leading the tournament with 16 points. Caitlin Kraemer and Rosalie Tremblay gave Canada reason for optimism, but a win over the U.S. looks unlikely until after the 2030 Olympics.
At Canada’s training camp in Quebec City, newly appointed general manager Danièle Sauvageau had this to say about the gap between Canada and the United States.
“Between the United States and Canada, the margins are that slim. It comes down to a puck hopping over a stick or taking a bad bounce off the glass.”
Well, that wasn’t the case in the gold medal game. Not even close.
The Americans execute at a much higher pace than the Canadians. They turn defence into offence quickly and enter the offensive zone with speed, giving Canada less time to get back and get organized.
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And the Americans did most of their damage at even strength. Four of their goals came at even strength, with another going into an empty net.
Canada, meanwhile, went 0-for-4 on the power play. Worse, it barely generated any shots on those four chances. You can’t afford that against a team like the United States.
It was a tough game for Canada on just about every level.
Canada had the edge in shot attempts, but the second period showed how little of that pressure reached Aerin Frankel. The Americans blocked nine of Canada’s 22 attempts and another eight missed the net, leaving Frankel with just five saves to make. At the other end, the U.S. put eight of its 12 attempts on net and scored twice from between the circles, turning a 1–1 tie into a 3–1 lead.
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. No matter who Canada puts in its lineup, even with a fully healthy Marie-Philip Poulin, I don’t see the Americans losing to Canada until after the 2030 Olympics. This is a special group, and its core is young enough to keep getting better. That might be the scariest part.
And don’t get me wrong. Canada is a good team. A stronger team than the one we saw at the Olympics. But the Americans are just that good. They’re more opportunistic, and their depth right now is ridiculous. Just look at the play Laila Edwards made against Kristin O’Neill at the blue line to set up Hilary Knight’s goal. That’s one example of how much skill there is up and down this lineup.
Canada’s Young Players Shine
One thing I really liked about Canada’s tournament was that it brought in young players and gave them a chance to shine. And they did.
Caitlin Kraemer logged more ice time than any other Canadian skater, and Rosalie Tremblay looked right at home centring the top line. What a play she made at the blue line on Sarah Fillier’s first goal of the gold medal game. Kraemer and Tremblay each finished the tournament with two goals and three assists.
That line of Fillier, Jessie Eldridge and Tremblay was Canada’s best all tournament. Fillier had a heck of a tournament herself, scoring six goals in just five games.
Chloe Primerano still got plenty of ice time even with Canada dressing eight defenders throughout the tournament. She put up six points in seven games, even if I didn’t think she had quite the same impact as Kraemer or Tremblay. And Ève Gascon established herself as Canada’s No. 2 goalie and played well when called upon.
Those young players are a big reason I expect Canada to be a better team at the 2027 Worlds in Quebec City.
Room to Improve on Defence
The blue line is where I think the team has the most room to improve.
I believe we may have seen the last of Kari Tabin with Team Canada. Her ice time was the lowest on the team during the gold medal game at 6:22, and Sophie Jaques didn’t do much to impress me either. I liked the decision to pair Primerano with Erin Ambrose, but Canada builds toward the 2030 Olympics, though, I think it’ll be time to give a younger defence player Ambrose’s spot.
Today is Today, Part 2
As I had predicted on my podcast, Sweden took bronze to claim its first medal at the Women’s Worlds since 2007, a year after winning Olympic silver in Turin. Under the old group format, the Swedes would have had a tougher road to the podium.
Lina Ljungblom nearly cost Sweden the game. She took a high-sticking minor in the second period, and her future Montreal Victoire teammate, Michelle Karvinen, scored on the power play to put Finland ahead. On the ensuing faceoff, Ljungblom covered the puck with her glove and went straight back to the box for delay of game.
However, all was forgiven in the third when Ljungblom scored her second goal of the tournament to tie the game.
Finland holds the Women’s Worlds record with 15 bronze medals. Russia is next with three, followed by Sweden and Czechia with two apiece and Switzerland and Canada with one each.
Caroline Harvey’s Tournament
Caroline Harvey was the obvious choice for MVP. She was also named the tournament’s best defender and earned a spot on the media all-star team after leading the Worlds with 16 points in seven games and posting a monstrous plus-20.
I can’t wait to see what she does in the PWHL this season.
Aerin Frankel was named the tournament’s best goalie, while the media went with Austria’s Selma Luggin for the all-star team. Luggin finished with the best save percentage in the tournament.
And at 37, Hilary Knight still led the tournament with nine goals. She was named best forward and earned a spot on the all-star team.
Sweden’s Mira Jungaker joined Harvey on the all-star blue line. She’ll be one to watch in the PWHL in a few years. Sarah Fillier and Jessie Eldridge rounded out the team up front after leading Canada with six goals and 10 points, respectively.
My all-star team would’ve looked almost exactly the same. The one change I’d make? Taylor Fox over either Sarah Fillier or Jessie Eldridge. Fourteen points in seven games should’ve been enough to get her on the team.
From my iPhone notes
- Why is the Women’s World Championship wrapping up on a Monday instead of the usual Sunday? It’s a question many people have been asking, and the reason is still unclear. I reached out to both the IIHF and the Danish Ice Hockey Federation for an explanation and am still waiting to hear back.
- For the fifth straight final between Canada and the United States, the teams were tied after 20 minutes.
- Taylor Fox (formerly Heise) picked up her 13th assist of the tournament on Hilary Knight’s second goal of the game, breaking a Women’s Worlds record that had stood for more than 36 years. Fellow American Cindy Curley set the previous mark with 12 assists at the inaugural championship in 1990.
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