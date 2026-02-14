Andrea Brändli Stars As Switzerland Upsets Finland To Play For A Women's Hockey Medal

Switzerland got the performance they needed from Andrea Brändli who shut the\ndoor, and shutout Finland to lift her nation to the medal round of the 2026\nOlympic women's hockey tournament.\n\nBrändli made 40 saves in what turned out to be the lowest scoring game of the\ntournament.\n\nAfter a scoreless first period that saw Brändli turn aside 14 shots, Alina\nMuller broke the deadlock in the second frame with Rahel Enzler and Lara Stalder\npicking up helpers.\n\nBrändli shut the door from there on out finishing the game with 40 saves.\nSwitzerland only managed 14 shots on Sanni Ahola in their 1-0 win.\n\nSwitzerland will look for their second Olympic medal and first since 2014.\nThey'll play Canada in the semifinals, with the winner facing the winner of USA\nand Sweden.\n\nAlina Muller scored the winning goal for Switzerland back in 2014, and scored\nanother significant goal in her nation's history in 2026.\n\nThe two semifinal games are set to get underway February 16 with the gold and\nbronze medal games scheduled for February 19.\n\nAlina Muller