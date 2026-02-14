Logo
Andrea Brändli Stars As Switzerland Upsets Finland To Play For A Women's Hockey Medal

Ian Kennedy
37m
Swiss netminder Andrea Brändli was the star in Switzerland's 1-0 shutout upset over Finland in the quarterfinals to advance to face Canada in the Olympic women's hockey semifinals.

Switzerland got the performance they needed from Andrea Brändli who shut the door, and shutout Finland to lift her nation to the medal round of the 2026 Olympic women's hockey tournament.

Brändli made 40 saves in what turned out to be the lowest scoring game of the tournament.

After a scoreless first period that saw Brändli turn aside 14 shots, Alina Muller broke the deadlock in the second frame with Rahel Enzler and Lara Stalder picking up helpers.

Brändli shut the door from there on out finishing the game with 40 saves. Switzerland only managed 14 shots on Sanni Ahola in their 1-0 win.

Switzerland will look for their second Olympic medal and first since 2014. They'll play Canada in the semifinals, with the winner facing the winner of USA and Sweden.

Alina Muller scored the winning goal for Switzerland back in 2014, and scored another significant goal in her nation's history in 2026.

The two semifinal games are set to get underway February 16 with the gold and bronze medal games scheduled for February 19.

