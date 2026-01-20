Before Heated Rivalry, This Was Hockey's Real Life Heated Rivalry

www.iheart.com Real Life Heated Rivalry with Julie Chu & Caroline Ouellette - Good Game with Sarah Spain | iHeart While folks everywhere are eating up the fictional TV series “Heated Rivalry,” we've got the real thing! Rivals-turned-wives Caroline Ouellette, four-time Olympic medalist with Team Canada hockey, and Julie Chu, four-time Olympic medalist with Team USA hockey, join Sarah to talk about navigating their relationship while captaining their respective national teams. Plus, handling the tension that comes with dating your opponent, how to balance your happiness with your partner’s sadness, and why they kept their relationship on the DL until they were done competing. Finally, with Caroline serving as an assistant coach for Team Canada at the upcoming Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics, who is Julie rooting for, her former team or her wife?! Read the 2022 Sports Illustrated story on the American-Canadian hockey couples here Follow Julie on Instagram here Follow Caroline on Instagram here Leave us a voicemail at 872-204-5070 or send us a note at [email protected] Follow Sarah on social! Bluesky: @sarahspain.com TikTok: @Spain.Sarah Instagram: @Spain2323 Follow producer Alex Azzi! Bluesky: @byalexazzi.bsky.social Instagram: @AzziArtwork Follow producer Bianca Hillier! Bluesky:@biancahillier.bsky.social See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.