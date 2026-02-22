Best-On-Best: The Top 15 Women's Hockey Players In The World

The top women's hockey players in the world showcased themselves again at the 2026 Olympics in Italy
The future is bright. It would be easy to move a young player like 20-year-old Mira Jungaker into this list, or other defenders like Haley Winn and Nelli Laitinen. Up front any number of players, young and old, could be in considerations from Hannah Bilka to Laura Stacey.
And there are legends, players who will someday soon be enshrined in the Hockey Hall of Fame who continue to play, and at many points in their own careers have appeared on such lists like Jenni Hiirikoski and Brianne Jenner.
But in 2025-26, here's a look at the current top 15 players in the world.
The veteran quietly contributes in every way both in the pro game and internationally. When you look at the scoresheet, you'll find Tapani. When the game is on the line, you'll find Tapani.
There are certainly other elite goaltenders in the world, but there's no one who does it as consistently, and with the game changing impact of Frankel.
There's just so much Carpenter does that she rarely gets credit for. Dynamite on face-offs, fantastic speed, and some of the best vision as a playmaker in the game.
Physically imposing, one of the best skaters in the world, and able to impact the game both defensively, and joining the attack.
A nearly textbook hockey player to watch in her combination of size, intelligence, poise with the puck, and all around impact.
Her speed and shot make Murphy one of the more dangerous players in the world. Her confidence and ability to impact the game as nothing less than a menace are unique.
One of the best pure goal scorers in the world. Wait until the IIHF allows body checking internationally, because Kaltounkova's physicality is a weapon.
Plays with incredible speed, and one of the most tenacious players in the sport.
Just an electrifying player who can bring fans out of their seats. Watts dazzles with the puck.
Fillier is an intelligent, savvy player who can score, can be a playmaker, and can play on the defensive side of the puck. She's Canada's current and future star.
She's big, she can skate, she can score. Megan Keller is an elite defender on both sides of the puck who can rush, she can shut down physically, she's got exceptional mobility, and as the world saw in Milan, she's clutch.
A game changer for the sport in so many ways. What player can go from World Championship MVP as a forward in 2024, to Olympic All-Star defender in 2026 having been forced into a brand new position to help her nation win gold. Her shot, her poise, her vision, her size, Edwards is a unique player in so many ways.
At the tail end of her career, Knight remains a player who can make the difference. She is one of, if not the, best goal scorer in history. USA's all-time leader in every tournament and every way.
A star in the PWHL, but her impact internationally showed just how good Muller is. She's a big game player, she's a two-way player, and she can take over a game by herself.
Sublimely skilled. Dynamic skating and puck skills, Harvey can break games at both ends. Olympic MVP and Best Defender. No other player in women's hockey has her skills.
The greatest. She combines goal scoring, physicality, defensive prowess, and an unparalleled compete level. Reigning PWHL MVP, and Olympic Best Forward.