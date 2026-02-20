Boston Fleet Shine at Milano Cortina Olympics: Gold for Team USA

Megan Keller, Aerin Frankel, and Haley Winn won gold, and Alina Muller won bronze. It was a good 2026 Olympic women's hockey tournament for members of the PWHL's Boston Fleet.
Boston Fleet captain Megan Keller slid the puck underneath Ann-Renee Desbiens’ pads in overtime to win the gold medal for the United States at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics.
In Thursday’s medal games, Boston Fleet players were everywhere.
Team USA came out on top with a 2-1 overtime win over Team Canada, and the winning mentality started in Boston. The Fleet entered the tournament in first place in the Professional Women’s Hockey League, and that discipline carried overseas.
Three current Boston Fleet players won gold: Captain Megan Keller, rookie Haley Winn, and goaltender Aerin Frankel. Two former Fleet players, Hannah Bilka and Hilary Knight, were also on the Team USA roster.
In the gold medal game, Frankel stood tall, blocking 30 of 31 shots and keeping Team Canada off the board when it mattered most. Although Team USA started slowly, a last-minute goal by former Fleet captain Hilary Knight kept their hopes alive and forced overtime.
Then Keller delivered.
Following the win, Knight reflected on playing alongside Frankel again.
“I miss playing with her in the PWHL,” Knight told Peacock Olympics.
Fleet success wasn’t limited to gold. Alternate captain Alina Müller captured bronze with Team Switzerland, scoring the overtime game-winner to secure her country’s medal.
From Müller’s bronze-clinching goal to Keller’s golden finish, Fleet players left their mark on the tournament’s biggest moments.
Ahead of the Olympics, Boston sat in first place with 30 points in 14 games. Reflecting on the team’s early success, Frankel spoke about the Fleet’s dynamic.
“We have a lot of good experience in our locker room, players that have been playing this league for a few years now, and then some fresh faces that are eager to contribute and excited to be around our team,” Frankel said.
That same blend of veterans and youth defined Team USA. With leaders like Knight and young talent like Winn, the Americans defeated Team Canada for just the third time in Olympic history, bringing home gold.
While Team USA’s Olympic journey has come to an end, the Boston Fleet season is far from over. Sitting near the top of the PWHL standings, Boston will return to action on February 28th against the Ottawa Charge.