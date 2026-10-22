Brianne Jenner And Natalie Spooner's National Team Careers Were Hall Of Fame Worthy

Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 22, 2026 6:34 PM
Canada's national team was overhauled ahead of the 2026 World Championships. With their national team careers likely now behind them, Canadian legends Brianne Jenner and Natalie Spooner may no longer be national program teammates, but some day they'll be reunited in the Hockey Hall of Fame.
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