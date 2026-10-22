Brianne Jenner And Natalie Spooner's National Team Careers Were Hall Of Fame Worthy

Born only seven months apart, the careers of Jenner and Spooner have been aligned for two decades. Spooner, 36, and Jenner, 35, both grew up playing in Ontario's junior league, then coincidentally enough referred to as the Provincial Women's Hockey League, or PWHL. Jenner, from Oakville, played for the Stoney Creek Sabres, while Spooner, from Scarborough, played for the Durham West Lightning. The duo faced off as opponents in the league from 2005 until 2008.