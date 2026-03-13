Cajanova Named SDHL Defender Of The Year, Engström Named Rookie Of The Year

The SDHL has started handing out their major awards with Czech defender Sara Cajanova being named Defender of the Year, while 18-year-old Lovisa Engström was named Rookie of the Year. More...
The regular season is over and the votes have been counted, now the first winner of the SDHL Awards is presented.
Brynäs IF blueliner Sara Cajanova was named the SDHL Defender of the Year. The 23-year-old smooth skating rear guard represented Czechia this year at the Olympic Games, her second Olympics for the Czech national team.
In the SDHL, Cajanova recorded 25 points in 35 games in her fourth season with Brynäs IF.
She follows Italian Olympian Nadia Mattivi who is expected to join the PWHL next season, New York Sirens defender Maja Nylen Persson, Minnesota Frost blueliner Sidney Morin, and Finnish legend Jenni Hiirikoski in winning the award.
Sara Cajanova highlights
Lovisa Engström was named the SDHL's 2025-26 Rookie of the Year. The 18-year-old MoDo forward scored nine goals and 14 points this season. She twice represented Sweden at the U-18 World Championships, and this season played a handful of games with Sweden's national team at the Women's Euro Hockey Tour.