Canada And USA Meet For First Time Since Olympic Gold Medal Game With Refreshed Rivalry Ahead

There's a realistic risk USA puts up another lopsided win in this series against Canada. They may not with Canada's revitalized roster all looking to prove themselves while fighting for ice time and positioning heading to Worlds. But regardless of whether Canada loses big, stays close, or even wins a game in this series, where this match up starts in 2026-27, will not be where it finishes. By the time these two rosters face-off again, including if that comes in the gold medal game of the World Championships, USA will be facing a vastly different Team Canada by that point. Canada's young quartet of teenagers, and their growing cohort of under-25 players on their roster will only get better in pre-tournament competition, and through their round robin games against Finland, Sweden, Japan, and Denmark. Canada has enough games against weaker opponents in Japan and Denmark, as well as more competitive, yet not to the level of USA programs like Finland and Sweden, that this team is only going to get better. Canadian GM Daniele Sauvageau openly stated the first days of their training camp were all about teaching and learning, and that she expects that to continue. Canada might take their lumps, but where last season those lumps resulted in obvious frustration on and off the ice, this season they'll all be teachable moments where improvements will folllow.