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Canada Announced U-18 National Team Selection Camp Roster Ahead Of World Championships In January

Canada Announced U-18 National Team Selection Camp Roster Ahead Of World Championships In January

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Ian Kennedy
Partner
Nov 12, 2026 9:54 PM

Canada's has announced 34 players as members of their U-18 national team selection camp roster ahead of the 2027 U-18 women's World Championships in Ostrava, Czechia.

Hockey Canada has announced 34 players who will take page in their national U-18 selection camp from November 30 - December 3 in Kitchener at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorim.

The group was chosen following Canada's summer series and selection camp in Richmond, British Columbia, as well as evaluating early performances this season with an eye on the 2027 IIHF U-18 women's World Championships which run from January 8-16 in Ostrava, Czechia.

“We are grateful for all 40 players who attended summer camp in Richmond and provided tremendous competition, as well as the staff and Sport Canada for supporting the team through scheduling and funding,” said Muzerall.

“The coaching staff is thrilled for the opportunity to continue working with and evaluating this talented group of athletes as we prepare for the U18 Women’s Worlds in January.”

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The group includes six members of Canada's 2026 U-18 World Championships roster including Maggie Hughson, Avery Jones, Aurora Matt, Adrianna Milani, Megan Mossey, and Maija St. Pierre. 

Adrianna Milani is among NCAA goal scoring leaders and is one of the top scoring rookies in the nation with 10 goals and 14 points in 10 games with the University of Minnesota 

The roster will be led by Ohio State head coach Nadine Muzerall who is entering her first season as head coach. She'll be joined by last year's U-18 head coach, and Canada's national development team head coach Vicky Sunohara.

Canada's National Development Team Wins in a ShootoutMore Videos

Canada's U-18 National Team Selection Camp 

NamePosHt.BornHometownTeam
Claire HicksG5’7”08/19/09Toronto, ONCentral York (OWHA U22 Elite)
Kelly-Ann PoulinG5’9”06/15/09Saint-Côme-Linière, QCBeauce-Appalaches (LHEQ)
Lilyana ReidG5’6”05/27/09Napanee, ONKingston (OWHA U22 Elite)
Maija St. PierreG5’8”03/29/09Sault Ste. Marie, ONEtobicoke (OWHA U22 Elite)
Maeve AirdD5’6”09/05/10Cobourg, ONWhitby (OWHA U22 Elite)
Whitney BassoD5’6”05/10/10Sudbury, ONWhitby (OWHA U22 Elite)
Sophia BlockD5’6”04/30/10Penticton, BCMississauga (OWHA U22 Elite)
Éloïse GagnéD5’7”06/15/10Gatineau, QCStanstead College (JWHL)
Avery JonesD5’8”07/09/09Ottawa, ONNepean (OWHA U22 Elite)
Renee LapointeD5’7”07/28/09Barrie, ONUniversity of Minnesota Duluth (WCHA)
Raeya MackieD5’7”10/31/09Victoria, BCRHA Kelowna (CSSHL)
Aurora MattD5’6”01/27/09Toronto, ONDurham West (OWHA U22 Elite)
Megan MosseyD5’9”03/09/09Charlottetown, PEShattuck-St. Mary’s (CSSHL)
Savannah MuchaD5’4”02/10/09Melville, SKBattlefords (SFU18AAAHL)
Jordan MulvihillD5’5”01/28/09Ottawa, ONNepean (OWHA U22 Elite)
Elizabeth PapineauD5’9”12/29/10Gatineau, QCStanstead College (JWHL)
Mikayla BarnesF5’4”04/09/09Burlington, ONStoney Creek (OWHA U22 Elite)
Madi BrykF5’10”10/20/09Whitby, ONDurham West (OWHA U22 Elite)
Ryann ChimeraF5’7”07/12/10Edmonton, ABOHA Edmonton (CSSHL)
Riley CooperF5’4”04/14/09Edmonton, ABOHA Edmonton (CSSHL)
Tatiana DebloisF5’6”05/13/10Trois-Rivières, QCCollège Bourget (PPHL)
Savannah HalleranF5’3”10/30/10Whitby, ONDurham West (OWHA U22 Elite)
Maggie HughsonF5’7”01/18/09Ottawa, ONNepean (OWHA U22 Elite)
Demi LazarouF5’4”05/05/09Severn, ONCentral York (OWHA U22 Elite)
Madison LévesqueF5’6”04/03/09Mercier, QCCollège Bourget (PPHL)
Chloe MartineauF5’5”04/06/09Kanata, ONOttawa (OWHA U22 Elite)
Audrey MartoneF5’3”06/17/09Peterborough, ONCentral York (OWHA U22 Elite)
Adrianna MilaniF5’4”03/19/09Oakville, ONUniversity of Minnesota (WCHA)
Emersyn MillerF5’5”04/17/09Stratford, ONCambridge (OWHA U22 Elite)
Riley PettitF5’4”01/13/09Sault Ste. Marie, ONWhitby (OWHA U22 Elite)
Laynee RondeauF5’5”01/21/10Swift Current, SKSwift Current (SFU18AAAHL)
Skylar RuschplerF5’8”01/09/09Sioux Lookout, ONEtobicoke (OWHA U22 Elite)
Annabella Van BerkelF5’6”10/06/09Barrie, ONCentral York (OWHA U22 Elite)
Brooke WeberF5’7”03/23/10Battleford, SKBattlefords (SFU18AAAHL)
U-18 World ChampionshipsIIHFCanadaAdrianna Milani
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