Canada Announced U-18 National Team Selection Camp Roster Ahead Of World Championships In January

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Nancy Shields / THN
Nancy Shields / THN
Nov 12, 2026 9:54 PMPublished Nov 12, 2026 9:54 PM
Canada's has announced 34 players as members of their U-18 national team selection camp roster ahead of the 2027 U-18 women's World Championships in Ostrava, Czechia.
Hockey Canada has announced 34 players who will take page in their national U-18 selection camp from November 30 - December 3 in Kitchener at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorim.
The group was chosen following Canada's summer series and selection camp in Richmond, British Columbia, as well as evaluating early performances this season with an eye on the 2027 IIHF U-18 women's World Championships which run from January 8-16 in Ostrava, Czechia.
“We are grateful for all 40 players who attended summer camp in Richmond and provided tremendous competition, as well as the staff and Sport Canada for supporting the team through scheduling and funding,” said Muzerall.
“The coaching staff is thrilled for the opportunity to continue working with and evaluating this talented group of athletes as we prepare for the U18 Women’s Worlds in January.”
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The group includes six members of Canada's 2026 U-18 World Championships roster including Maggie Hughson, Avery Jones, Aurora Matt, Adrianna Milani, Megan Mossey, and Maija St. Pierre.
Adrianna Milani is among NCAA goal scoring leaders and is one of the top scoring rookies in the nation with 10 goals and 14 points in 10 games with the University of Minnesota
The roster will be led by Ohio State head coach Nadine Muzerall who is entering her first season as head coach. She'll be joined by last year's U-18 head coach, and Canada's national development team head coach Vicky Sunohara.
Canada's U-18 National Team Selection Camp
|Name
|Pos
|Ht.
|Born
|Hometown
|Team
|Claire Hicks
|G
|5’7”
|08/19/09
|Toronto, ON
|Central York (OWHA U22 Elite)
|Kelly-Ann Poulin
|G
|5’9”
|06/15/09
|Saint-Côme-Linière, QC
|Beauce-Appalaches (LHEQ)
|Lilyana Reid
|G
|5’6”
|05/27/09
|Napanee, ON
|Kingston (OWHA U22 Elite)
|Maija St. Pierre
|G
|5’8”
|03/29/09
|Sault Ste. Marie, ON
|Etobicoke (OWHA U22 Elite)
|Maeve Aird
|D
|5’6”
|09/05/10
|Cobourg, ON
|Whitby (OWHA U22 Elite)
|Whitney Basso
|D
|5’6”
|05/10/10
|Sudbury, ON
|Whitby (OWHA U22 Elite)
|Sophia Block
|D
|5’6”
|04/30/10
|Penticton, BC
|Mississauga (OWHA U22 Elite)
|Éloïse Gagné
|D
|5’7”
|06/15/10
|Gatineau, QC
|Stanstead College (JWHL)
|Avery Jones
|D
|5’8”
|07/09/09
|Ottawa, ON
|Nepean (OWHA U22 Elite)
|Renee Lapointe
|D
|5’7”
|07/28/09
|Barrie, ON
|University of Minnesota Duluth (WCHA)
|Raeya Mackie
|D
|5’7”
|10/31/09
|Victoria, BC
|RHA Kelowna (CSSHL)
|Aurora Matt
|D
|5’6”
|01/27/09
|Toronto, ON
|Durham West (OWHA U22 Elite)
|Megan Mossey
|D
|5’9”
|03/09/09
|Charlottetown, PE
|Shattuck-St. Mary’s (CSSHL)
|Savannah Mucha
|D
|5’4”
|02/10/09
|Melville, SK
|Battlefords (SFU18AAAHL)
|Jordan Mulvihill
|D
|5’5”
|01/28/09
|Ottawa, ON
|Nepean (OWHA U22 Elite)
|Elizabeth Papineau
|D
|5’9”
|12/29/10
|Gatineau, QC
|Stanstead College (JWHL)
|Mikayla Barnes
|F
|5’4”
|04/09/09
|Burlington, ON
|Stoney Creek (OWHA U22 Elite)
|Madi Bryk
|F
|5’10”
|10/20/09
|Whitby, ON
|Durham West (OWHA U22 Elite)
|Ryann Chimera
|F
|5’7”
|07/12/10
|Edmonton, AB
|OHA Edmonton (CSSHL)
|Riley Cooper
|F
|5’4”
|04/14/09
|Edmonton, AB
|OHA Edmonton (CSSHL)
|Tatiana Deblois
|F
|5’6”
|05/13/10
|Trois-Rivières, QC
|Collège Bourget (PPHL)
|Savannah Halleran
|F
|5’3”
|10/30/10
|Whitby, ON
|Durham West (OWHA U22 Elite)
|Maggie Hughson
|F
|5’7”
|01/18/09
|Ottawa, ON
|Nepean (OWHA U22 Elite)
|Demi Lazarou
|F
|5’4”
|05/05/09
|Severn, ON
|Central York (OWHA U22 Elite)
|Madison Lévesque
|F
|5’6”
|04/03/09
|Mercier, QC
|Collège Bourget (PPHL)
|Chloe Martineau
|F
|5’5”
|04/06/09
|Kanata, ON
|Ottawa (OWHA U22 Elite)
|Audrey Martone
|F
|5’3”
|06/17/09
|Peterborough, ON
|Central York (OWHA U22 Elite)
|Adrianna Milani
|F
|5’4”
|03/19/09
|Oakville, ON
|University of Minnesota (WCHA)
|Emersyn Miller
|F
|5’5”
|04/17/09
|Stratford, ON
|Cambridge (OWHA U22 Elite)
|Riley Pettit
|F
|5’4”
|01/13/09
|Sault Ste. Marie, ON
|Whitby (OWHA U22 Elite)
|Laynee Rondeau
|F
|5’5”
|01/21/10
|Swift Current, SK
|Swift Current (SFU18AAAHL)
|Skylar Ruschpler
|F
|5’8”
|01/09/09
|Sioux Lookout, ON
|Etobicoke (OWHA U22 Elite)
|Annabella Van Berkel
|F
|5’6”
|10/06/09
|Barrie, ON
|Central York (OWHA U22 Elite)
|Brooke Weber
|F
|5’7”
|03/23/10
|Battleford, SK
|Battlefords (SFU18AAAHL)
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