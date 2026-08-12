Canada Has The "Motivation To Just Beat" USA After A Difficult Year
From top to bottom, Canada's national women's hockey team programs have the "motivation to just beat" the USA after the difficult results of the past year. That's the goal at the Summer Series, including for Canada's top netminding prospect Ève Gascon.
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