Canada Names Final Olympic Women's Hockey Roster

Hockey Canada has unveiled their final 23 player roster for their Olympic women's hockey team. Captain Marie-Philip Poulin headlines Canada's Olympic women's hockey roster that will look to repeat their gold medal performance from Beijing in 2022.

“Paring down the roster to the final group to represent Canada is always a challenging process,” said general manager Gina Kingsbury. “We began the year with 30 athletes who trained with us throughout the season, while also evaluating a deep pool of talented players, ensuring every decision was carefully considered. We are confident we have selected a highly motivated and eager group who take great pride and passion in wearing the Maple Leaf. It has been a long four-year journey for our entire team, and we are excited for the opportunity to compete for a gold medal at the Olympics."

“It is always an incredible honour to wear the Maple Leaf, and being selected to my fifth Olympic Games is something I never could have dreamed of as a little girl,” said Poulin. “Being part of Team Canada is so special; it is a moment of great pride and passion that we don’t take for granted as we hope to inspire more young girls to chase their dreams. I couldn’t be more excited for the opportunity ahead of us in Milan.”

Up front, Canada's roster has a heavy veteran presence. Alongside Poulin will be players like Laura Stacey, Brianne Jenner, Blayre Turnbull, Sarah Fillier, Natalie Spooner, Sarah Nurse, Emma Maltais, and Emily Clark are all back from the 2022 roster. The remainder of Canada's forward group were all part of their 2025 silver medal roster from the World Championships in Czechia. This group includes Kristin O'Neill, Julia Gosling, Jennifer Gardiner, and Daryl Watts.

On the blueline, the trend continues with Renata Fast, Erin Ambrose, Ella Shelton, Jocelyne Larocque and Claire Thompson returning from 2022. Also named to Canada's defensive group were Sophie Jaques and Kati Tabin, who will make her Canadian national team debut.

In net, Ann-Renee Desbiens is back for her third Olympic Games with Canada. She'll be backed up by Emerance Maschmeyer and Kayle Osborne.

Canada has won five of seven gold medals at the Olympic Games in women's hockey since the sport was officially added to the Olympic calendar in 1998 in Nagano, Japan. USA won the 1998 and 2018 tournaments.

While Canada has history on their side, they enter the 2026 Olympics as the decided underdog to Team USA. USA beat Canada in both meetings at the 2025 World Championships, including the gold medal game, and for the first time ever swept the Rivalry Series against Canada this Fall. That sweep included a lopsided 24-7 score through four games, including USA scoring the most goals ever, 10, against Canada in a single game.

Canada's cuts included Eve Gascon, Nicole Gosling, Caitlin Kraemer, Hannah Miller, Chloe Primerano, Danielle Serdachny, Micah Zandee-Hart.