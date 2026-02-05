Canada's Olympic Opener Versus Finland Postponed As Norovirus Runs Rampant

Canada and Finland's Olympic women's hockey opener has been postponed after a Norovirus outbreak has run rampant through Finland's roster.
Currently, 13 of Finland's 23 player roster is quarantined due to illness or exposure to Norovirus.
The game, scheduled for February 5, will now be played February 12 at 2:30 PM at the Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena.
Among those sick for Finland are Ronja Savolainen, Sanni Ahola, Michelle Karvinen, Susanna Tapani, Noora Tulus, Julia Liikala, Emma Nuutinen, Emilia Vesa, Julia Schalin, Jennina Nylund, Sanni Vanhanen, Sini Karjalainen, and Elli Suoranta.
It was set to be the first game of the tournament between both Group A teams who are considered medal favorites.