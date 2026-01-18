Canada Sets Up Gold Medal Rematch With The U.S. After 8-1 Semifinal Win Over Czechia

This game, as has been the case on so many occasions over the past five games, highlighted the strength of the Etobicoke Dolphins program, led by forward Adrianna Milani. Her two goals tonight, following a four-goal performance against Finland in the quarter-finals, bring her tournament total to 10. That ties her with Caitlin Kraemer, who holds the Canadian record for goals in a single tournament. Etobicoke teammate Sofia Ismael added to her tournament point total and now sits one shy of Chloe Primerano's Canadian record of 16 points set back in 2024.