Canada Sets Up Gold Medal Rematch With The U.S. After 8-1 Semifinal Win Over Czechia

While the score may look like a lopsided win, Czechia challenged the Canadians throughout the game and tested their resilience on several occasions. Czechia showcased its fast, physical play, which has become a trademark of its program in recent years and owes much to the performance of Veronika Ortova. The goaltender entered the game early in the first period in relief and played a very strong game, finishing with 32 saves and helping to keep this game within striking distance of another upset. Her twelve saves in the second period alone kept the game within reach for Czechia. She was sound positionally, and looked confident all game.