Canada Sets Up Gold Medal Rematch With The U.S. After 8-1 Semifinal Win Over Czechia

Canada advanced to the U-18 Women’s World Championship gold medal game with an 8-1 win over Czechia. Adrianna Milani’s two goals tied the Canadian tournament record at 10. Canada’s strong special teams and discipline set up a rematch with the undefeated U.S., led by record-breaker Jane Daley.

Canada is back in the gold medal game at the U-18 Women’s World Championship after defeating Czechia 8-1.

This game, as has been the case on so many occasions over the past five games, highlighted the strength of the Etobicoke Dolphins program, led by forward Adrianna Milani. Her two goals tonight, following a four-goal performance against Finland in the quarter-finals, bring her tournament total to 10. That ties her with Caitlin Kraemer, who holds the Canadian record for goals in a single tournament. Etobicoke teammate Sofia Ismael added to her tournament point total and now sits one shy of Chloe Primerano's Canadian record of 16 points set back in 2024.

While the score may look like a lopsided win, Czechia challenged the Canadians throughout the game and tested their resilience on several occasions. Czechia showcased its fast, physical play, which has become a trademark of its program in recent years and owes much to the performance of Veronika Ortova. The goaltender entered the game early in the first period in relief and played a very strong game, finishing with 32 saves and helping to keep this game within striking distance of another upset. Her twelve saves in the second period alone kept the game within reach for Czechia. She was sound positionally, and looked confident all game.

Now Canada faces a familiar foe with gold on the line. Look for special teams to be a factor in the matchup, as it features the two best teams with the player advantage. While the Americans lead the tournament at 52.38%, they also sit fourth in penalties with 20. That could be a difference-maker for a Canadian team looking to repeat, as they sit at 42.31% on the power play but have taken the fewest penalties through five games (9).

This game may very well come down to two players: the aforementioned Adrianna Milani versus American Jane Daley, who shows no signs of slowing down offensively. Her goal against Sweden gives her 12 for the tournament, breaking Haley Skarupa's previous record and putting her two goals ahead of Milani.

Watching these two teams go head-to-head will be a fitting conclusion to a final day that opens with a bronze medal matchup between Czechia and Sweden. 

