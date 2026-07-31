Canada Unveils National Women's Development Team And U-18 National Team Camp Rosters

Canada has unveiled their women's hockey rosters for their national development team camp and U-18 national team camps ahead of their summer series against the United States.
Hockey Canada will bring together 40 players for Canada's U-18 national team selection. camp and 40 for Canada's national development team roster from August 3-8 in Richmond, British Columbia.
From those camps, Canada will choose two rosters of 25 players to face USA in the summer select series'.
“We have a talented group of young athletes, including first-time invitees and some returnees, who we are incredibly excited to begin working with at selection camp,” said new U-18 national team head coach and Ohio State bench boss Nadine Muzerall.
"The competition will be fierce as we look towards our goal of capturing gold at U18 Women’s Worlds in January. We are excited to begin shaping the team that will represent Canada on the international stage this season.”
“The selection camp roster includes a wealth of experience at the U18, development, national and collegiate levels, and we are anticipating some strong competition as the athletes strive to represent Canada against the United States,” said national development team head coach Vicky Sunohara. “It is an honour to stand behind the bench with the development team, and our staff is eager to continue working with our athletes as they take the next steps in their growth within our program.”
Canada's National Development Team Roster
In net, Canada will bring Hannah Clark (Minnesota), Eve Gascon (Minnesota-Duluth), Mari Pietersen (Boston University) and Rhyah Stewart (Wisconsin). Gascon is the most experienced of the group having already represented Canada at the senior national level as third goalie at the 2025 World Championships, and at the Rivalry Series last season.
On the blueline, Canada's national development team is taking a different approach from the past bringing back PWHL Draft picks for the first time including Brooke Disher (Toronto), Sara Swiderski (Minnesota), and Ashley Messier (Vancouver). They have also invited U SPORTS defender Jaylyn Morris from the University of British Columbia. Other defenders in camp include Rosalie Breton (Quinnipiac), Gracie Graham (Minnesota), Chloe Primerano (Minnesota), Emma Venusio (Wisconsin), Ava Murphy (Wisconsin), Piper Grober (Cornell), Kate Manness (Clarkson), and Makayla Watson (Quinnipiac). Primerano won World Championship silver with Canada in 2025 and played at the Rivalry Series last season.
Up front, PWHL picks including Avi Adam (Montreal) and Jade Iginla (Hamilton) headline the cohort. Canada is brining U SPORTS forward Emilie Lussier from Concordia, who represented Canada at the U-18 level. Canada's young forward core is exciting headlined by Caitlin Kraemer (Minnesota-Duluth), Stryker Zablocki (Northeastern), Mackenzie Alexander (Princeton), Sara Manness (Clarkson), and Maxine Cimeroni (Ohio State). Some including Hayley MacDonald (Ohio State), Rosalie Tremblay (Wisconsin), Caileigh Tiller (UConn), and Alide Korte (Ohio State) have yet to make their NCAA debuts. PWHL Draft eligible players like last summer's national development team captain Jocelyn Amos (Ohio State) and Emma Pais (Colgate) are back again as well. The forward group will be rounded out by Maxim Tremblay (Boston College), Abby Stonehouse (Penn State), Claire Murdoch (UConn), Grace Outwater (Penn State), Madeline Palumbo (Colgate), Eloise Caron (Northeastern), Alexia Aubin (Colgate), Jordan Baxter (Ohio State), Alex Law (Quinnipiac), and Charlotte Pieckenhagen (Wisconsin). Invited but unable to attend were Sarah Paul (Minnesota) and Riley Sorokan (Princeton).
Canada's U-18 National Team Camp
Canada's U-18 national team crease will have competition from Claire Hicks (2009), Kelly-Ann Poulin (2009), Lily Reid (2009), and Maija St. Pierre (2009).
On the blueline Maeve Aird (2010), Renee Lapointe (2009), Megan Mossey (2009), Avery Jones (2009), and Aurora Matt (2009) headline the group. The blueline will be filled out by Whitney Basso (2010), Éloïse Gagné (2010), Raeya Mackie (2009), Sophia Block-Makokis (2010), Savannah Mucha (2009), and Jordan Mulvihill (2009).
Up front Canada's group includes Adrianna Milani (2009), Mikayla Barnes (2009), Madi Byrk (2009), Ryann Chimera (2010), Riley Cooper (2010), Tatiana Deblois (2010), Sadie Green (2009), Savannah Halleran (2010), Maggie Hughson (2009), Demi Lazarou (2009), Haylee Lecuyer (2010), Madison Lévesque (2009), Chloe Martineau (2009), Audrey Martone (2009), Aniston McCrann (2009), Emersyn Miller (2009), Riley Pettit (2009), Brynn Rice (2010), Laynee Rondeau (2010), Skylar Ruschpler (2009), Avery Sam (2010), Adie Schneider (2010), Annabella Van Berkel (2009), and Brooke Weber (2010).