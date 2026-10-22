Canada's National Team Overhaul Marks The Beginning Of A New Chapter For Canadian Women's Hockey

Veterans like Rebecca Leslie and Jessie Eldridge will need to prove themselves all over again. Up front Kristin O'Neill has always brought her best game, including her trademark speed and two-way acumen to Team Canada, but she'll be relied upon even more at this event. O'Neill was considered a bubble player heading into camp, but not must secure herself as part of the core moving forward. The same can be said for Danielle Serdachny, who has underperformed in the PWHL, but is unquestionably one of Canada's more skilled young forwards.