Cancelled IIHF Women's U-18 Worlds Related To "Safety And Best Interests Of The Athletes" Says Officials

Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom are among nations that have standing travel advisories in Thailand, which Canada updated on January 21. Canada's advisory states that citizens should "Exercise a high degree of caution in Thailand due to ongoing political tensions and sporadic demonstrations in Bangkok and elsewhere in the country." The guide goes on to advise that Canadina's "Avoid all travel to the area within 50 kilometres of the Thailand-Cambodia border due to ongoing tensions in the region," as well as to avoid all travel to southern provinces due to "violent attacks from separatist insurgents and the unpredictable security situation."