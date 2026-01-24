Cancelled IIHF Women's U-18 Worlds Related To "Safety And Best Interests Of The Athletes" Says Officials

The Ice Hockey Association of Thailand released a formal statement regarding the recent and unexpected cancellation of the IIHF Division III women's U-18 World Championships.
The tournament was scheduled to begin January 29 in Bangkok, and according to Thai officials, the IIHF's decision will not involve a postponement or venue change, but rather a complete cancellation.
"Throughout this period, the Ice Hockey Association of Thailand has not been idle and has continuously coordinated, sought solutions, and reported the situation to the IIHF," the translated statement read.
"The IIHF requested that the Association use a conciliatory approach and try to resolve the situation carefully. However, when the situation began to affect the stability of the competition and safety, due to the unusual circumstances surrounding the Under-18 Girls' Ice Hockey Championship, the IIHF, in conjunction with participating member countries, has decided to cancel the tournament."
No specific details regarding what events or conditions brought safety concerns were given, but the Ice Hockey Association of Thailand did reiterate that the safety of the athletes was a driving factor.
"The Association confirms that the IIHF's decision was made after careful consideration and prioritized the safety and best interests of the athletes."
Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom are among nations that have standing travel advisories in Thailand, which Canada updated on January 21. Canada's advisory states that citizens should "Exercise a high degree of caution in Thailand due to ongoing political tensions and sporadic demonstrations in Bangkok and elsewhere in the country." The guide goes on to advise that Canadina's "Avoid all travel to the area within 50 kilometres of the Thailand-Cambodia border due to ongoing tensions in the region," as well as to avoid all travel to southern provinces due to "violent attacks from separatist insurgents and the unpredictable security situation."
The Government of Canada website also states that "Political instability in Thailand has created a volatile and unpredictable security environment throughout the country, particularly in Bangkok."
The Hockey News reached out to the IIHF for clarification, however, the IIHF has not responded to requests for comment.
While it's unclear if the cancellation was related to the issues described by the Government of Canada, the Ice Hockey Association of Thailand did apologize to the other nations who were scheduled to compete at the tournament which included Croatia, Lithuania, Bulgaria, and Iran.
"The Ice Hockey Association of Thailand expresses its sincere regret to the Under-18 Girls' Ice Hockey players, coaches, parents, and all affected international members for their impact by this cancellation."
Thailand's ice hockey association also stated that the IIHF remains committed to working with the nation to develop ice hockey.
"Furthermore, the IIHF remains committed to cooperating with the Ice Hockey Association of Thailand in developing ice hockey in Thailand under international standards, good governance, and with the athletes' best interests at the forefront."