Caroline Harvey Named Olympic MVP

Harvey, who is slated to go first overall in the 2026 PWHL Draft after she finishes her NCAA career this season with the Wisconsin Badgers, adds Olympic MVP, Best Defender, All-Star, and leading scorer to an impressive list of accolades. She has also twice been named World Championship Best Defender, lead a World Championship in scoring, and is a three-time World Championship All-Star. At the NCAA, Harvey has won two national championships and is the back-to-back WCHA Defender of the Year.