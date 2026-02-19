Caroline Harvey Named Olympic MVP

Caroline Harvey was named the 2026 Olympic Games' MVP, Best Defender, leading scorer, and a tournament All-Star. She was joined in major accolades by Switzerland's Andrea Brandli, Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin, and others.
After earning gold at the 2026 Olympics, American defender Caroline Harvey was named the tournament MVP, Best Defender, and named a tournament All-Star.
Harvey finished the tournament tied for the scoring lead with fellow American defender Megan Keller. Both finished with nine points in six games.
At only 23, Harvey's career is already Hall of Fame worthy as she has now established herself as the best defender in the world by some margin.
Harvey, who is slated to go first overall in the 2026 PWHL Draft after she finishes her NCAA career this season with the Wisconsin Badgers, adds Olympic MVP, Best Defender, All-Star, and leading scorer to an impressive list of accolades. She has also twice been named World Championship Best Defender, lead a World Championship in scoring, and is a three-time World Championship All-Star. At the NCAA, Harvey has won two national championships and is the back-to-back WCHA Defender of the Year.
Switzerland's Andrea Brandli was named the Olympic Best Goaltender, while Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin was named Best Forward.
The Olympic All-Stars were Brandli, Poulin, and Harvey, along with USA's Laila Edwards and Hannah Bilka, and Switzerland's Alina Muller.