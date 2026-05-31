Cassie Campbell-Pascall And Florence Schelling Join IIHF Hall Of Fame

At the IIHF men's World Championships, two women, Canada's Cassie Campbell-Pascall and Switzerland's Florence Schelling were inducted to the IIHF Hall of Fame as part of the 2026 induction class.
At the IIHF men's World Championships, a pair of women were among those honored as part of the 2026 IIHF Hall of Fame induction class.
Canada's Cassie Campbell-Pascall and Switzerland's Florence Schelling officially joined the IIHF Hall of Fame alongside four men - Andres Ambühl, Patrice Bergeron, Niklas Kronwall, and Thomas Vanek, and two builders, Ralph Krueger and Luc Tardif.
Campbell-Pascall was the captain of Team Canada as they won two Olympic gold medals. She also won six World Championship gold medals as a member of Team Canada. The first time Campbell-Pascall captained Canada to Olympic gold has in 2002, the nation's first women's hockey gold medal.
Florence Schelling, 37, was named tournament MVP at the 2014 Olympic leading Switzerland to the nation's first Olympic bronze medal. She played in 63 of 70 possible international games for Switzerland during her career, retiring in 2018 at the height of her playing career at only 20. Schelling is another player who had a league like the PWHL existed, would have been a household name in North America.
She grew up at a time, like Campbell-Pascall, where women's hockey was not an Olympic sport, yet. It took Schelling to men's hockey first.
“When I was three, I told my parents I wanted to play hockey. They told me girls didn’t play hockey, and apparently, my reply was, ‘I don’t care,’” Schelling said in an interview with the IIHF. So she played boys' hockey instead.
“If I played well, I was one of the players, but if I didn’t, I was back to being a girl on a boys’ team. That taught me to just focus on the things I can control,” she said.
Schelling finished her career with one Olympic bronze, a World Championship bronze, Olympic MVP and Best Goaltender awards, and a World Championship Best Goaltender award.