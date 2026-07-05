Could A Women's World Cup Of Hockey Be Viable Every Four Years?
With the World Cup of soccer underway across North America, other sports and federations watch and ponder what could be for their own sports as the World Cup draws close to 65,000 fans per game. Could women's hockey continue its growth through a World Cup?
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