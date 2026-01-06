Czechia Names 2026 Olympic Women's Hockey Roster

Czechia has unveiled the roster they hope will bring home a medal from the 2026 Olympics in Milano Cortina. The 2026 women's hockey national team will be coached by Ottawa Charge head coach Carla MacLeod.

While the nation now owns two World Championship bronze medals, both since the 2022 Games, they have yet to win a medal in women's hockey at the Olympics.

Up front, Czechia will welcome a core of PWHL players to lead the way including first overall 2025 PWHL Draft pick Kristýna Kaltounková (New York Sirens), Kateřina Mrázová (Ottawa Charge), Denisa Křížová (Minnesota Frost), Klára Hymlárová (Minnesota Frost), Natálie Mlýnková (Montreal Victoire), and Tereza Vanišová (Vancouver Goldeneyes). Alongside this group will be NCAA players Adéla Šapovalivová (Wisconsin) and Tereza Plosová (Minnesota), and European veterans Michaela Pejzová (HC Ambri-Piotta), Vendula Přibylová (MoDo), and Tereza Pištěková (SDE). Newcomers up front include a pair of NCAA commits in Linda Vocetková and Barbora Juříčková.

On the blueline, Seattle Torrent defender Aneta Tejralová and Daniela Peišová (Boston Fleet) are the two current PWHL players on the roster, while former PWHL players Dominika Lásková (SDE) and Noemi Neubauerová (EV Zug) were also named. NCAA player Andrea Trnková (Clarkson) has taken a bigger role with Czechia in recent international competitions, and Sára Čajanová (Brynas IF) could be a prospect to move to North America next season. They'll be joined by Klára Seroiszková (HC Davos) to round out Czechia's defence.

Finally, Czechia's crease will be led by the same duo who played for the nation at the 2025 World Championships in Klára Peslarová (Brynas), and Michaela Hesová (Dartmouth). The third goalie for Czechia at the tournament will be Julie Pejšová (HC MIlevsko).