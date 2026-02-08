Czechia Shuts Out Finland Earning Key Points In Olympic Women's Hockey

Czechia erased their early tournament loss to Switzerland by shutting out rival Finland. They earned key points for positioning ahead of the quarterfinals.
Czechia shut out Finland 2-0 earning key points in the Group A standings. After Czechia squandered a two goal lead to Switzerland in their first preliminary round game, their win over Finland allowed Czechia to climb the standings.
Tereza Pistekova opened the scoring early for Czechia going upstairs on the short side against Finnish netminder Anni Keisala.
Late in the opening frame, Montreal Victoire forward Natalie Mlynkova scored a goal that looked nearly identical to Pitstekova's to extend Czechia's lead to 2-0.
The teams would trade chances for the remainder of the game, but the score would remain the same. Tereza Vanisova broke in on a 2-on-1 for Czechia with the Finnish net empty but was stymied by a diving Jenni Hiirikoski who stopped Vanisova's shot with her toe.
Finland outshot Czechia 25-24, but Czech netminder Klara Peslarova stopped all 25 shots she faced for the shutout.
Czechia will close out their preliminary round against Canada. Finland still has games against Canada and Switzerland remaining.