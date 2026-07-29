Daniele Sauvageau Discusses Taking Over Team Canada, Here's What You Need To Know

"The first thought is to adapt to the new landscape of what women’s hockey is with obviously the PWHL, which is the greatest project that ever happened in women’s hockey globally I mean, this is just like the pinnacle of everything and at the same time the World being in November, so it is very a short-term around for it for this year obviously every decision that will be made will be to get closer to the main objective objective which is 2030," Sauvageau said.